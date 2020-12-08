Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Analysis of Incremental Design Changes in Video Games with Automatic Exploration

Speaker Name: 
Kenneth Chang
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - 2:00pm
End Time: 
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - 3:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/7980877365?pwd=ODhwNXlRYzkrbGJkYUNvNDFIWXk4Zz09 - Passcode: 254096

Abstract: When making small changes to the rules, content, and other design details of a game, we might naively hope that each change has a correspondingly small and predictable impact on the audience experience. However, this is rarely the case. Each new addition comes at the risk of creating a gameplay difference that adversely affects the experience of the game. While traditional techniques such as playtesting, quality-assurance (QA) testing, and unit testing can catch many of these problems, it is simply infeasible to thoroughly test daily builds or hourly pushes of a game for playability. Instead of simply verifying proper execution of a small number of prepared test scenarios, I propose to survey the game’s playable space, much like how a cartographer maps uncharted territory, and use this information to guide the game's direction on a daily basis. With such a measurement, we can construct a map of the game’s experiences available to the player, and visualize it for immediate analysis. To achieve this, I propose a set of tools to explore and visualize games in development, and a framework to automate this process. With the ability to leverage automated exploration algorithms to automate the surveying process, we can construct visual maps of a game’s playable space to provide time efficient analysis of incremental design changes. 

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Adam Smith
Graduate Program: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD