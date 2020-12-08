Advancement: Analysis of Incremental Design Changes in Video Games with Automatic Exploration

Abstract: When making small changes to the rules, content, and other design details of a game, we might naively hope that each change has a correspondingly small and predictable impact on the audience experience. However, this is rarely the case. Each new addition comes at the risk of creating a gameplay difference that adversely affects the experience of the game. While traditional techniques such as playtesting, quality-assurance (QA) testing, and unit testing can catch many of these problems, it is simply infeasible to thoroughly test daily builds or hourly pushes of a game for playability. Instead of simply verifying proper execution of a small number of prepared test scenarios, I propose to survey the game’s playable space, much like how a cartographer maps uncharted territory, and use this information to guide the game's direction on a daily basis. With such a measurement, we can construct a map of the game’s experiences available to the player, and visualize it for immediate analysis. To achieve this, I propose a set of tools to explore and visualize games in development, and a framework to automate this process. With the ability to leverage automated exploration algorithms to automate the surveying process, we can construct visual maps of a game’s playable space to provide time efficient analysis of incremental design changes.