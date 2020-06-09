Advancement: Adaptative Job Scheduling for Geo-Distributed Data Centers

Abstract: The growth of cloud computing presents a new problem: the spread of data centers across distant locations means that job scheduling needs to consider the impact that data transfer will have on performance. While there are many methods for job scheduling in data centers, traditional approaches can perform poorly because they do not consider the cost of transferring data to the location, or because they do not allow transfer of jobs to the best location for execution. New mechanisms have been proposed to handle that, but evaluation seems limited due to the lack of traces that can be used to model realistic simulations. This proposal presents an evaluation framework composed of simulator and trace generation tool that aim to allow for more systematic comparison of schedulers, under scenarios created from the available public traces. From the observations of our initial analysis, we propose the development of an adaptative job scheduler to allow for better scheduling under changing conditions.