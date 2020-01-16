5th Annual Postdoc Symposium

Keynote Speakers

Erin O'Shea

President of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Paul C. Mangelsdorf Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology

Atul Butte

Director of the Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute UCSF, Chief Data Scientist for the UC Health System

Timnit Gebru

Technical co-lead of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team at Google, Co-founder of Black in AI

Sponsors

Platinum

UCSC Graduate Division

Gold

Division of Physical & Biological Sciences, Department of Biomolecular Engineering, Jack Baskin School of Engineering, Jack Baskin Endowment, UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, Department of Molecular, Cell & Developmental Biology, Department of Microbiology & Environmental Toxicology

Silver

Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology

The Hay Barn is conveniently located at the base of campus, 94 Ranch View Road. To accommodate a disability, please contact Ben Coffey at the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute (becoffey@ucsc.edu, 831-459-1477).

