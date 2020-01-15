2020 CITRIS Core Seed Funding Program Info Session

CITRIS invites all UCSC PIs to form teams with researchers on other CITRIS campuses - UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Davis Health and UC Merced - to submit proposals for the 2020 Core Seed Funding Program. The funding is available for projects in line with the CITRIS mission to create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges.

To learn more, join us at an Info Session, Thursday, January 30th starting at 11:00 am in Engineering 2 room 180. If you're unable to attend in person, dial in via Zoom at http://bit.ly/seedf2020 Meeting ID: 823 688 015

Research teams must include PIs from at least two separate CITRIS campuses. A total of $500,000 in awards is available, which range from $40,000 to $60,000 per project.

To download the full RFP, view detailed areas of interest, eligibility, requirements and FAQs, please visit our website: citris-uc.org/core-seed-funding/

About CITRIS

The Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute leverage the research strengths of four University of California campuses and operate within the greater ecosystem of the University and the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley. The institute was created by the California state legislature to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries. CITRIS and the Banatao Institute facilitate interdisciplinary work among hundreds of University of California faculty members, students, corporate partners, and international institutions. Together with these public and private partners, we are shaping the future of technology in ways that cross traditional boundaries.