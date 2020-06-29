BCC2020 is online, global, and affordable. The 2020 Bioinformatics Community Conference brings together the Bioinformatics Open Source Conference (BOSC) and the Galaxy Community Conference into a single event featuring training, a meeting, and a CollaborationFest. Events run from July 17 through July 25, and will be held in both the eastern and western hemispheres.

To see the schedule in your timezone, select your Timezone (on the right). If you want to see only events in the East or West windows, click Filter By Venue (also on the right) and select East or West. To see events occurring between or spanning the two windows, select Global.

Early registration ends July 10. Register now to save 50% off full registration.

Schedule and Registration.

UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute's Louise Cabansay speaks at the 2020 Bioinformatics Community Conference

Hailing from OICR, working with CGL on Dockstore and presenting as well:

• Denis Yuen

• Andrew Duncan